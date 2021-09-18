Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 20,240 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,581% compared to the typical volume of 1,204 call options.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $11.22 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.