Short Interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Drops By 54.0%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the August 15th total of 535,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 45.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,267 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $3,377,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 308,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,853.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 308,173 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

