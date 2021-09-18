Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -561.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. Cameco has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.