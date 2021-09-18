H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HNNMY. cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

