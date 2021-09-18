NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXE. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:NXE opened at C$6.62 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 41.05, a current ratio of 41.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.