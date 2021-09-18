Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of CCGGY opened at $11.00 on Friday. C&C Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

