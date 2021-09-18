Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will announce $485.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $490.70 million. Express reported sales of $322.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. The company had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million.

EXPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In related news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $249,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. Express has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.