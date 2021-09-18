NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

NEXI stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. NexImmune has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in NexImmune in the second quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NexImmune by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NexImmune by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

