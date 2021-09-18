TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TotalEnergies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued an average rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 784.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 646.2% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 14,058.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.