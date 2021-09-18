DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Pivotal Research

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its target price lifted by Pivotal Research from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised DISH Network from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.88.

DISH Network stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth $681,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

