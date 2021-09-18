Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $275.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded Pao Novatek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS NOVKY opened at $260.36 on Friday. Pao Novatek has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $268.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.02.

NOVATEK JSC engages in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It operates through the following geographical segments: Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, The Middle East, and Other. The Russia segment includes exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons, and sales of natural gas, stable gas condensate, other gas and gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

