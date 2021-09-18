Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,481 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $9,477,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 298,586 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 225,178 shares during the period. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

CHEF opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.42. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $422.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. On average, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.