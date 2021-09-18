Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,774,000 after acquiring an additional 636,129 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 543,510 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 96.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 412,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 202,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,526 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $911,000. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $769.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

