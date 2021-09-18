American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 8,380 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.21% of West Bancorporation worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,362.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,389 shares of company stock worth $161,037 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $29.55 on Friday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $489.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 36.93% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

