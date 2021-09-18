American Century Companies Inc. Buys 7,857 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $81,748,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $65,299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,816,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after buying an additional 412,393 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

