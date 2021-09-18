C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Sells $2,645,702.26 in Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $2,645,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $333,466.20.

On Friday, September 10th, Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $127,500.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $191,607.57.

On Thursday, July 29th, Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $510,120.00.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.