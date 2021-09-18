Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.71 Million

Analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post $49.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.97 million and the highest is $52.17 million. Insmed posted sales of $43.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $191.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.91 million to $205.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $323.84 million, with estimates ranging from $282.56 million to $351.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

INSM opened at $26.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. Insmed has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Insmed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,286,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 106,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

