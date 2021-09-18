American Century Companies Inc. Buys 10,439 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 18.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 86.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,498 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,889,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,806,000 after acquiring an additional 392,627 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,385,000 after acquiring an additional 483,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at $114,870,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

NYSE:VST opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.