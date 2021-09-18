iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.43. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

