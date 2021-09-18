MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGP. Truist Securities cut MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist cut MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.45.

Shares of MGP opened at $40.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,428,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 182.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 108,094 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

