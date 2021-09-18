Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of PRDSY stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. Prada has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

