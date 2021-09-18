Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Declines By 34.5%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMST opened at $1.80 on Friday. Amesite has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $9.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amesite in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amesite by 1,006.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amesite by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

