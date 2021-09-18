Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Declines By 34.5%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMST opened at $1.80 on Friday. Amesite has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $9.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amesite in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amesite by 1,006.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amesite by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

