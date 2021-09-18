Sei Investments Co. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $2,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth $563,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPSC opened at $149.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.84 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.15 and a 12 month high of $150.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.43.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.