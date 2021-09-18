Sei Investments Co. Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.