Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 118,737 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 118,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 334,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,955 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $15.70 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The firm had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

