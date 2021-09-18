US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Meredith were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDP. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meredith during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meredith by 15.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank lifted its stake in Meredith by 12.8% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 492,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 56,042 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Meredith by 239.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Meredith by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDP shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

MDP opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.37. Meredith Co. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Meredith had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 10.30%. Equities analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

