US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 284.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 206.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 163,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,471,000 after acquiring an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 406,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

