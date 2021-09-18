Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Confluent’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFLT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.99.

CFLT opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.61. Confluent has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. Analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $957,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $30,874,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

