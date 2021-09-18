New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $16,299,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 11.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 942.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,961 shares during the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NYSE RSI opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,923.00. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.