Lisa T. Su Sells 125,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMD opened at $103.88 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 638,383 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

