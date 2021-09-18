Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,089 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $128,000.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of GBT opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.00. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.