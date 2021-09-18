6,727 Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,898 in the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAT opened at $38.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.