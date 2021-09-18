Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $6,494,168.45 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $6,494,168.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $6,660,228.90.

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $6,305,058.60.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $6,181,430.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,418,704.40.

On Thursday, July 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $5,412,418.20.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $131.41 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $134.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of -292.02 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.