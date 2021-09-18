Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,694,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REYN opened at $27.80 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

