Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 167.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 34.5% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 4.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 105.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HCAT opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $59.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at $830,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $182,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,451 shares of company stock worth $8,202,064 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

