Head-To-Head Analysis: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals $34.44 million 9.22 -$45.39 million ($3.47) -3.18 Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EyePoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $17.63, suggesting a potential upside of 59.65%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.10%. Given EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Profitability

This table compares EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals -106.12% -65.39% -30.43% Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

