Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LAUR. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.40 price objective for the company.

LAUR opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 130.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter worth $433,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 30.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,741,000 after purchasing an additional 396,698 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

