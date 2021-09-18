Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Erste Group raised shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.24 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price objective on shares of Ryanair and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.48.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $77.09 and a 1-year high of $121.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day moving average of $110.71. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth $13,878,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 812,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

