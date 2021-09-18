Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumo Logic Inc. provides software solutions. The company’s Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform(TM) automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. Sumo Logic Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $384,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,553 shares of company stock worth $5,181,808. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 33.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 37.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.