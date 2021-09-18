Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.26. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 613.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 104,328.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

