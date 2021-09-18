Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Upgraded to Outperform by Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 442,899 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

