Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Upgraded to Outperform by Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of VLY stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 442,899 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Valley National Bancorp
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.
