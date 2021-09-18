Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $53.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

