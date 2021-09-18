Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 259,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,899,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,302,000 after acquiring an additional 211,416 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 114,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MCR opened at $8.55 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.