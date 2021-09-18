Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 59.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 24,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

PDN stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

