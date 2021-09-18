Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,813,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,776 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 233,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,351,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,913.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 89,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA COMB opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.