James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in James River Group were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JRVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in James River Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,347,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,068,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after buying an additional 313,203 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,563,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in James River Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,361,000 after buying an additional 221,066 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. James River Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

