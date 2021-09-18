Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00.

DT opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $73.08. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.20, a PEG ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

