Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,037 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,037 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSIG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 416,948 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSIG shares. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

NYSE BSIG opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $27.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

