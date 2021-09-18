Insider Selling: McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Sells 22,085 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE MCK opened at $207.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.50. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 539.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 74.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.