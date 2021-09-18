Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Safehold were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Safehold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,860,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,400 shares of company stock worth $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.